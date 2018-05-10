Johnson Urges Russia to Push Sides to Syrian Conflict to End 'Destabilization'

"We also continue to call on Russia to use its influence to press those in Syria to cease their destabilizing activity and work towards a broader political settlement," Johnson said, as quoted by the UK governmental press service.
The UK diplomat also called on Iran to refrain from steps that could lead to even greater instability in the region.
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since Arab Spring protests turned violent in 2011. The international community, including Moscow, has been exerting efforts to settle the crisis by political means.
