Johnson Urges Russia to Push Sides to Syrian Conflict to End 'Destabilization'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Thursday that Russia should exert its influence on the sides operating in Syria in order to end, what he called, their "destabilizing activity" and help reach a political settlement.

"We also continue to call on Russia to use its influence to press those in Syria to cease their destabilizing activity and work towards a broader political settlement," Johnson said, as quoted by the UK governmental press service.

The UK diplomat also called on Iran to refrain from steps that could lead to even greater instability in the region.

Johnson's statement followed the exchange of fire between Israel and Iran. Early on Thursday, the Israeli Air Force hit dozens of alleged Iranian targets in Syria after Iranian forces allegedly fired 20 rockets at the Israeli Defense Forces' positions in Golan Heights.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since Arab Spring protests turned violent in 2011. The international community, including Moscow, has been exerting efforts to settle the crisis by political means.