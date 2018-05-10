US Withdrawal From Nuclear Deal to Strengthen Iran’s Ties to Russia – Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States' withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, will increase Tehran’s economic dependence on Moscow as well as trade between the two countries, a source from the Russian government's foreign trade group told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Increase of Iran’s economic dependence on Russia. More contracts on deliveries of Group A manufactured goods [means of production] from Russia. Trade increase between [Russia and Iran]," the source said, commenting on the potential consequences of the US withdrawal.

According to Russia’s Federal Customs Service, Russia-Iran trade amounted to $475.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, which is 18 percent more than in the same period of 2017. However, Iran’s share in Russia’s foreign trade currently stands at 0.3 percent.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA, which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump also announced that he would re-impose US sanctions on the country. Following Trump's announcement, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed their regret over Trump's decision in a joint statement, stressing their countries' commitment to the JCPOA.