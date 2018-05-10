Lavrov: US Decision to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal Violates UNSC Resolutions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during the meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas this Thursday, that it is important to elaborate measures, which could save this document, crucial for regional peace, stability and the non-proliferation regime.

"We have serious concerns over the US administration’s decision to withdraw from the JCPOA as it is a severe violation of the UN Security Council resolution 2231," Lavrov said at a press conference, suggesting that attempts to reimpose sanctions in the Security Council will undermine the situation on the Middle East.

The Russian Foreign Minister said it's unreasonable to ignore interests of Tehran and Tehran's partners.

"We have assessed the balanced reaction of the Iranian leadership to this decision as we have to evaluate all consequences that this US move may have… Both us and Germany, as well as France, the United Kingdom, Iran and China have to carry out the evaluation. We are already doing it, we will compare our opinions soon," Lavrov added.

According to Heiko Maas, the German stance on the issue also remains the same.

"It is very important to ensure the compliance with this agreement. It is of vital importance for us and for our partners in France and the United Kingdom that Iran continues to fully comply with the existing restrictions and commitments, that Iran remains a party to the agreement," Maas stated. The minister added that he had discussed further steps on this case with Sergei Lavrov.

Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry expressed on Tuesday its regret over the US decision to withdraw from the JCPOA (The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), also known as Iranian nuclear deal, adding that Moscow was open for further cooperation with other JCPOA parties.

The JCPOA was signed on July 14, 2015 by the EU and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the US. This historic agreement stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran allowing international inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.