Putin Congratulates Jewish People on Day Marking Defeat of Nazism in WWII

"This date is one of the most important and prominent landmarks in the centuries-old history of the Jewish people. Through its humanistic mission, it brings together traditions and modernity and embodies the unfading memory of the Great Victory and heroism of soldiers and officers of the Red Army, who crushed the Nazism. [The memory] of the people who showed resilience and courage amid the severest hardships, and did not capitulate to the cruel and merciless enemy," the telegram read.
Putin said he was pleased that Iyar 26, celebrated as the Day of Salvation and Liberation, was bringing together more Jews every year both in Russia and abroad.
In 2014, the Russian Jewish community initiated a new holiday — the Day of Salvation and Liberation — to pay tribute to the Soviet Union’s contribution to the defeat of Nazism in World War II. This year, Iyar 26 falls on May 10.
