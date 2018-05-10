Putin Congratulates Jewish People on Day Marking Defeat of Nazism in WWII

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Jewish community on Iyar 26, the Hebrew date for the day that Nazi Germany surrendered to the Red Army in World War II, a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website on Thursday said.

"This date is one of the most important and prominent landmarks in the centuries-old history of the Jewish people. Through its humanistic mission, it brings together traditions and modernity and embodies the unfading memory of the Great Victory and heroism of soldiers and officers of the Red Army, who crushed the Nazism. [The memory] of the people who showed resilience and courage amid the severest hardships, and did not capitulate to the cruel and merciless enemy," the telegram read.

Putin said he was pleased that Iyar 26, celebrated as the Day of Salvation and Liberation, was bringing together more Jews every year both in Russia and abroad.

According to the president, the holiday promotes concord and mutual understanding among people, consolidation of efforts in the face of anti-Semitism, and other forms of xenophobia and nationalism.

In 2014, the Russian Jewish community initiated a new holiday — the Day of Salvation and Liberation — to pay tribute to the Soviet Union’s contribution to the defeat of Nazism in World War II. This year, Iyar 26 falls on May 10.