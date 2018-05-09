Iran to Face 'Very Severe Consequences' If Restarts Nuclear Program - Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran would either negotiate or "something will happen."

The US president warned Iran against restarting its nuclear program.

"I would advise Iran very strongly not to start nuclear program. If they do, there will be very severe consequences," Trump told reporters.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA (The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's development of the nuclear program.

In response to the US move, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the same day that Tehran was not going to withdraw from the JCPOA and that the agreement remained between Iran and the five remaining participants of the deal.

The JCPOA (The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) was signed on July 14, 2015 by the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.