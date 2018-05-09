Johnson: Any New Deal on Tehran Nuclear Program Must Include Iran, Russia, China

The day before, US President Donald Trump announced that he was withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, the move that sparked uncertainty over the future of nuclear arrangements.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stated that Washington's decision on withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal made no difference to Britain's assesment of the agreement, since "as long as Iran abides by the agreement, then Britain will remain a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."

The UK top diplomat stressed that Britain had no intention of walking away from Iran deal.

Johnson went on wondering how Donald Trump was going to seek comprehensive and sustainable solution on the Iranian nuclear program, the president's pledge in the wake of his decision on withdrawal, which would suit all sides.

"I have no problems with this goal, but the question is how the US proposes to achieve it? Now that the Trump administration has withdrawn from the JCPOA, it is Washington's responsibility to describe how Washington plans to reach a new agreement that would address our common concerns and that must necessarily include Iran, China and Russia, as well as regional states. Britain is ready to support this task, but in the meantime, we will try to preserve the success achieved through the JCPOA," the minister noted.

The statement comes a day after Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the nuclear agreement with Iran. All the sanctions which were lifted under the JCPOA will be reinstated in a period from 90 to 180 days. Within this period Iran's partners will have to stop doing business with Tehran, according to the US Treasury.

In 2015, Iran and the six international mediators (Russia, the US, Britain, China, France, Germany) reached a historic agreement on Iran. The JCPOA stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for Iran preserving its nuclear program peaceful.