Register
16:08 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a news conference with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary, March 2, 2018.

    Johnson: Any New Deal on Tehran Nuclear Program Must Include Iran, Russia, China

    © AP Photo / Bernadett Szabo
    World
    Get short URL
    202

    The day before, US President Donald Trump announced that he was withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, the move that sparked uncertainty over the future of nuclear arrangements.

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stated that Washington's decision on withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal made no difference to Britain's assesment of the agreement, since "as long as Iran abides by the agreement, then Britain will remain a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."

    READ MORE: In Trump We Trust: Global Oil Prices Skyrocket as US Exits Iran Deal

    The UK top diplomat stressed that Britain had no intention of walking away from Iran deal.

    Johnson went on wondering how Donald Trump was going to seek comprehensive and sustainable solution on the Iranian nuclear program, the president's pledge in the wake of his decision on withdrawal, which would suit all sides.

    "I have no problems with this goal, but the question is how the US proposes to achieve it? Now that the Trump administration has withdrawn from the JCPOA, it is Washington's responsibility to describe how Washington plans to reach a new agreement that would address our common concerns and that must necessarily include Iran, China and Russia, as well as regional states. Britain is ready to support this task, but in the meantime, we will try to preserve the success achieved through the JCPOA," the minister noted.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling party in Ordu, Turkey, Saturday, March 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Pool Photo
    US Will Be on the Losing Side After Pulling Out of Iran Nuclear Deal – Erdogan
    The statement comes a day after Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the nuclear agreement with Iran. All the sanctions which were lifted under the JCPOA will be reinstated in a period from 90 to 180 days. Within this period Iran's partners will have to stop doing business with Tehran, according to the US Treasury.

    In 2015, Iran and the six international mediators (Russia, the US, Britain, China, France, Germany) reached a historic agreement on Iran. The JCPOA stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for Iran preserving its nuclear program peaceful.

    Related:

    UK’s Last Minute Pitch To Salvage US Role in Iran Deal ‘Has Fallen on Deaf Ears’
    France, Germany, UK Regret US decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Macron
    France, UK, Germany to Stick to Iran Deal Irrespective of US Decision
    UK Foreign Secretary Warns Against Abandoning Iran Nuclear Deal
    Iran Expresses Protest to UK Over Incident With Embassy in London – FM
    Iran Accuses US, UK of Attempting to Cover Up Complicity in Yemen War
    Russia Vetoes UK-Drafted Resolution on Yemen Targeting Iran
    UK Teen Posed as CIA Chief, Got Hands on US Intelligence in Afghanistan, Iran
    UK Intelligence Agency Actively Plotted Social Disruption in Iran
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Boris Johnson, Iran, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse