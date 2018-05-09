Iran's Supreme Leader to Trump on Nuke Deal Exit: "You Cannot Do a Damn Thing"

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described Trump's speech on US withdrawal from the Iranian Nuclear deal as "silly and superficial."

"He had maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened the regime and the people, saying you're doing this and that. Mr. Trump, I tell you on behalf of the Iranian people: You've made a mistake," Khamenei said Wednesday.

Challenging the US decision to withdraw from the deal, the Iranian supreme leader said: 'You cannot do a damn thing!'

"You heard last night that the president of America made some silly and superficial comments," said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The leader of the Middle Easter country noted that Iran would quit a key nuclear deal if European signatories don't guarantee that trade relations would continue after the US withdrawal.

"If you don't succeed in obtaining a definitive guarantee — and I really doubt that you can — at that moment, we cannot continue like this."

Khamenei has been supporting the Iran nuclear deal while criticizing Donald Trump for not following the promises given under the agreement.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA and promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's development of the nuclear program.

In response to the US move, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the same day that Tehran was not going to withdraw from the JCPOA and that the agreement remained between Iran and the five remaining participants of the deal.

The JCPOA (The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) was signed on July 14, 2015 by the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.