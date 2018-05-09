US Will Be on the Losing Side After Pulling Out of Iran Nuclear Deal – Erdogan

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The United States will be a losing party after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iranian nuclear deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"The United States will be on the losing side, because they refuse to stick to the deal. … You cannot pull out of agreements or change them at your own wish,” Erdogan said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced the United States would no longer remain part of the JCPOA and promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's nuclear development program.

© AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE Russian FM: Moscow Regrets US Decision to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal

In response to the US move, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Tehran was not going to withdraw from the JCPOA and that the agreement would remain between Iran and the five remaining participants of the deal.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the US decision sharply violated international law.

According to a joint statement issued by Paris, London and Berlin, due to the US decision "the nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake."

On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Iran.