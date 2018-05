On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced the United States would no longer remain part of the JCPOA, a deal Iran signed with the P5+1 and EU in 2015 which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

China regrets the US decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and will advocate full compliance with the agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China will continue trade, economic cooperation with Iran without violating its international commitments, according to the ministry.

Beijing calls on all relevant parties to assume a responsible attitude, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang stated.

