WATCH Signing of the German Instrument of Surrender Archive Video

Germany signed an Act of Unconditional Surrender in a suburb of Berlin late in the evening on May 8, 1945 (May 9, Moscow time).

On May 8, 1945, the Presidium of the Soviet Union's Supreme Soviet issued a decree according to which May 9 would be marked as "the day of national celebrations of the victorious end of the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet people against Nazi occupiers and the Red Army's historical victories, that led to the routing of Hitler's Germany and its unconditional surrender."

READ MORE: Moscow to Host Victory Day Military Parade on May 9

On May 9, 1945, people across the Soviet Union celebrated Victory Day with parades, dancing and singing.