Trump Has History of Undermining Int'l Treaties - Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has described the US decision to withdraw from the Iranian Nuclear Deal as "psychological warfare."

Tehran has fulfilled the obligations under the nuclear deal, while the United States has never done this, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday.

"Tonight we witnessed important historical experience. For the past 40 years we have been repeating that Iran is a country that is committed to its obligations, while the United States is a country that has never been committed to its obligations," Rouhani said in an address to the Iranian people following US President Trump's announcement of the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.

At the same time, Rouhani noted that Tehran was ready to resume all nuclear activities, regarding the US decision on the deal.

However, according to the Iranian president, the country will not abandon the deal as other five participants stay in it.

