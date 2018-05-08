Israel Thanks Trump For His Decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the US President Donald Trump decision to withdraw Washington from the Iran nuclear deal.

Netanyahu stated that Israel fully supports Trump in his decision to abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more widely known as Iran nuclear deal, which was negotiated in 2015.

"Israel fully supports today's brave decision by President Trump to reject the catastrophic nuclear deal with the terrorist regime in Tehran," Netanyahu said in a televised address to the nation.