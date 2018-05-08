Israel Thanks Trump For His Decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Netanyahu

Netanyahu stated that Israel fully supports Trump in his decision to abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more widely known as Iran nuclear deal, which was negotiated in 2015.
READ MORE: Trump Has History of Undermining Int'l Treaties — Rouhani
"Israel fully supports today's brave decision by President Trump to reject the catastrophic nuclear deal with the terrorist regime in Tehran," Netanyahu said in a televised address to the nation.
In 2015, Iran and the six international mediators (Russia, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany) reached a deal, which stipulated the removal of nuclear-related sanctions in exchange for Tehran keeping its nuclear program peaceful.
All comments
Show new comments (0)