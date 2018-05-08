US President Donald Trump Announces His Decision on Iranian Nuclear Deal

The US President is announcing his decision on the future of the Iranian Nuclear Deal.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear agreement as one of the worst deals in history. The foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and France have issued a joint statement stating that their countries will stay in the JCPOA even if the United States pulls out.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran with the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France — the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — plus Germany and the European Union in Vienna on July 14, 2015.