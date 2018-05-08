Trump, Xi Agreed to Keep Sanctions Against N Korea, Until It Stops Nuclear Tests

Chinese President Xi Jinping held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, in which he also urged Washington to take into account North Korea's justified concerns for its security.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on the importance of maintaining sanctions on North Korea until denuclearization is achieved, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"President Trump and President Xi agreed on the importance of continued implementation of sanctions on North Korea until it permanently dismantles its nuclear and missile programs," the release said.

According to the release, the leaders also "discussed issues of mutual interest, including recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and President Xi’s meeting today with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un."

Earlier in the day, Xi held a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who stated that the North won't need any nuclear weapons if the international stakeholders refrain from hostile policies toward the country.

On March 25-28, Kim paid an unofficial visit to China, where he held meetings with the Chinese president amid an international effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. This was Kim's first ever international visit since coming to power in 2011.