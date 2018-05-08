Trump Told Macron, US to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports

US President Donald Trump has said to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the US will leave the international nuclear agreement with Iran, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

At the same time, the US president said that the US was preparing to reinstate all sanctions against the Middle Eastern country and to impose additional economic measures.

The report comes after NBC News said earlier in the day that Trump was expected to announce that he would allow sanctions against Tehran. The outlet also noted that it could take months to put the new sanctions in place because the US government would need to develop guidance for companies and banks.

Trump is set to officially announce his decision Tuesday afternoon.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear agreement as one of the worst deals in history.

The foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and France have issued a joint statement saying their countries will stay in the JCPOA even if the United States pulls out of it.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran with the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France — the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — plus Germany and the European Union in Vienna on July 14, 2015.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW