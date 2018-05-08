Trump Blasts Kerry’s Negotiations With Zarif

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that he had met the former US Cabinet Secretary John Kerry.

John Kerry met with Javad Zarif in a bid to prevent the disruption of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal ahead of the May 12 deadline, when Donald Trump is to decide whether to re-impose sanctions.

According to John Kerry's spokesman, the former US secretary of state remained in contact with his ex-counterpart. Moreover, Donald Trump sharply criticized Kerry's position on the Iran nuclear deal.

READ MORE: Kerry Met With Iran's Zarif, EU Officials to Salvage Nuclear Pact — Reports

Kerry thinks that the Iran nuclear deal should remain in effect as it focuses on ensuring stability in the region, according to his spokesman.

On Tuesday, Kerry said in an interview with CNN that if Trump decides to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, it could lead to potential conflict.

"The Obama administration made a clear decision that working on those other issues, making progress on those, is easier with an Iran that does not have a nuclear weapon then with an Iran which is working towards one," Kerry told CNN. "To pull out of it and try to focus on those things totally complicates the ability to achieve the goals, and I think it could actually lead to conflict potentially."

Kerry added that US allies are safer if the country remains part of the JCPOA and that Iran is living by the agreement despite "concerns on the missiles and Yemen and other things."

John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it! Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 мая 2018 г.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran with the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France — the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — plus Germany and the European Union in Vienna on July 14, 2015.