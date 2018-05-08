Erdogan Criticizes French Request to Remove Passages From the Koran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday lashed out at a French manifesto calling for certain passages of the Koran to be removed in response to rising anti-Semitism.
"Who are you to attack our scriptures? We know how vile you are," Erdogan stressed.
READ MORE: Erdogan Slams EU for Failure to Implement Migration Deal
"Have they ever read their books, the Bible? Or the Torah?" Erdogan said, adding: "If they had read them, they probably would want to ban the Bible."
Turkey's president also addressed Islamophobia in the West, adding that Turkey had warned of "Islamophobia, anti-Turkish feeling, xenophobia and racism."
All comments
Show new comments (0)