Corker Says Will Meet Trump to Discuss Future of Iran Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker told Sputnik he would meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning to discuss the US decision on the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump said he would make an announcement on whether the United States will remain in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) governing Iran’s nuclear program at 2 p.m. Eastern time (18:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

"I don’t know yet. I’ll know a little bit more in the morning," Corker told Sputnik when asked what to expect from the upcoming announcement.

The Senator stressed that the future of the deal depends on whether the so-called sunset agreement has been successfully negotiated.

"We’ve worked with our European partners on the provision that the deal ends in 10 years and really Iran has a lot of freedoms after that point. It’s hard for me to tell whether any progress has been made," Corker said.

The Chairman explained that the sunset provision is one of the flaws in the deal.

"It depends on whether our partners are willing to look at that in a different way," Corker added.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear agreement as one of the worst deals in history. The foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and France have issued a joint statement saying their countries will stay in the JCPOA even if the United States pulls out of it.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran with the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France — the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — plus Germany and the European Union in Vienna on July 14, 2015.