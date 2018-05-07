Register
18:53 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Minister President of the state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, addresses the media before a meeting of leaders of East German federal states in Bad Schmiedeberg, Germany, April 18, 2018

    German Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Head Calls For Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions

    © REUTERS / Axel Schmidt
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Germany should lift mutual sanctions, because the restrictions have not achieved their intended result and affected the economy instead, Minister-President of Germany's northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Manuela Schwesig said Monday.

    "I believe that it is in the mutual interest of Germany and Russia to start lifting mutual sanctions," Schwesig said in an interview with Die Welt newspaper, noting that both sides should take steps toward each other.

    The minister-president stated that the sanctions had not achieved their intended goals and instead caused a negative economic effect.

    "After four years of mutual economic sanctions, we conclude that they have not met their goal," she said, noting the negative impact that the restrictions had on agriculture.

    The politician stressed that there was an all-party consensus in eastern Germany on the issue of sanctions.

    READ MORE: Germany 'Should Take First Step to Russia' by Easing Sanctions — Bundestag VP

    "For example, we have a very similar view with my counterpart Reiner Haseloff from Saxony-Anhalt. He would also like the mutual sanctions to be canceled," she said.

    Schwesig noted that she also maintained contact with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on the issue.

    "We maintain a good dialogue with Heiko Maas with regard to the policy toward Russia," she said, adding that there were certain "nuances" concerning the degree of criticism toward Moscow and that majority of Germans were interested in a dialogue with Russia.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a session at the Bundestag lower house of Parliament, on November 21, 2017 in Berlin
    © AFP 2018 / Odd ANDERSEN
    German Firms May Lose 1.5Bln Euros in Russia Due to Sanctions - Commerce Chamber
    In April, the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses spoke in favor of lifting sanctions against Russia, stressing that the restrictions hampered the economic development of both Germany and Russia.

    The Western sanctions against Russia were introduced in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia following a referendum, what led to the deterioration of diplomatic relations. Russia has repeatedly refuted allegations of interference in Ukraine's affairs, warning that the Western sanctions were counterproductive and undermined global stability.

    Related:

    Germany 'Should Take First Step to Russia' by Easing Sanctions - Bundestag VP
    German Firms May Lose 1.5Bln Euros in Russia Due to Sanctions - Commerce Chamber
    France, Germany, Italy, UK Reportedly Want US to Ease Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Germany's AfD Party Wants to Put an End to Sanctions Against Russia - Deputy
    German Leaders to Seek Waivers From US Sanctions on Russia – Reports
    German Engineering Chief Calls for 'Loosening' Russia Sanctions
    AHK: Germany Faces Billions of Losses Over New US Sanctions
    New US Anti-Russia Sanctions Can Cost Germany Blns of Euro - Chamber of Commerce
    Anti-Russian Sanctions Make German Companies 'Nervous'
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Heiko Maas, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse