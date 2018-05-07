Register
    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.

    France, UK, Germany to Stick to Iran Deal Irrespective of US Decision

    © REUTERS / John MacDougall
    The foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom have issued a joint statement, assuring that the EU would maintain the Iran nuclear deal, calling it the best way to avoid nuclear proliferation.

    "We are determined to save this deal because this accord safeguards against nuclear proliferation and is the right way to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon," French Fpreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Berlin.

    The corresponding position has been voiced by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas:

    "We continue to believe that this agreement makes the world safer and without this agreement, the world would be less safe," Maas stated during a joint news conference with his French counterpart, adding that "a failure would result in an escalation".

    The situation around the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, has become tense during the last year, since the election of US President Donald Trump, who had been criticizing the diplomatic victory of his predecessor ever since his presidential campaign. The US president has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the agreement by not extending sanctions waivers when they expire on May 12 unless all its "flaws" are corrected by the Congress and Brussels.

    The EU leaders have tried to persuade the US president to stay in the deal numerous times, but Donald Trump has been insisting that the document is "anti-Israeli."

    Commenting on the possibility of the US' withdrawal on May 12, Bahram Qasemi, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran was prepared for all scenarios, reiterating country's stance that no new agreement between Iran and Europe over limiting Tehran's regional influence.

