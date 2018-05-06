Register
15:00 GMT +306 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives an address at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

    Netanyahu: Israel Ready for Iranian "Aggression" Even if it Means Conflict

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    World
    Get short URL
    13114

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel does not seek to aggravate the situation, but "is ready for any scenario."

    On the eve of his visit to Moscow scheduled for May 9, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would not allow alleged Iranian military presence on its northern borders, even if it leads to military actions.

    "Meetings with the Russian president are always important for the security of Israel and in terms of coordination between the Israeli and Russian armies… but this week's meeting will be of particular importance in light of Iran's efforts to entrench itself in Syria," Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting.

    READ MORE: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Visit Russia on May 9

    He claimed that in recent months, Iranian servicemen from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been sending modern offensive and defensive weapons to Syria, including drones, air defense systems and ground-to-surface missiles.

    "We are determined to stop the Iranian aggression against us," the prime minister stressed.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Martinez Monsivais
    Netanyahu’s Speech Looking to Push Trump Into Showdown With Iran, Experts Say
    The situation in neighboring Syria, where Israel tries to prevent the alleged growth of Iran's influence and achieve the understanding of Moscow, is considered the central topic on the agenda of the dialogue with Russia and the main factor of its intensification in recent years.

    Netanyahu's visit to the Russian capital is taking place in the midst of an international discussion about the need to tighten the nuclear deal with Iran or to annul it if the audit, for which Israel and the United States are agitating, will be impossible.

    Netanyahu stressed that Iran is supplying weapons to Syria that pose a danger to Israel and that it's better to oppose Tehran earlier rather than later.

    Iran has repeatedly denied both the military presence on Syrian soil, except those of military advisers, and that it sought a nuclear weapon, accusing Israel of stirring up world suspicions against it.

    Related:

    Netanyahu's Son Giving Lectures on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Puzzles Guides
    Netanyahu Lobbies Three States Over Alleged 'Iranian Nuclear Archive'
    Netanyahu’s Speech Looking to Push Trump Into Showdown With Iran, Experts Say
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse