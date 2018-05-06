Register
09:59 GMT +306 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    About 700 people walked from the White House to the WWII memorial during the Immortal Regiment March in Washington

    Immortal Regiment March Participants Stress Importance of US-USSR WWII Alliance

    © Sputnik / Liudmila Chernova
    World
    Get short URL
    340

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The cooperation between Russia and the Unites States during the World War II should never be forgotten and the alliance of the two countries should be preserved, the participants of the Immortal Regiment commemorative march in Washington, DC told Sputnik.

    Hundreds of people gathered in the US capital on Saturday for the march, commemorating the 73th anniversary of the victory over the Nazi Germany in the World War II.

    Great Alliance

    Robert Mitrocsak, a US citizen, who had already attended the march in the past, told Sputnik that he specifically searched for it on the Internet ahead of time to make sure not to miss the event.

    "I am here to honor my father and my uncles who fought in the World War II," he said, holding up a sign with eight names on it.

    READ MORE: WWII Immortal Regiment Commemorative March Held in Washington (PHOTO)

    Mitrocsak explained that he did not have any photos.

    "We were in alliance with the Russian people,… together, they crushed fascism. Because of their great sacrifice, on both sides,… many people need to be honored… All of these men [his relatives] were allies with the Russian people. It’s my generational responsibility to continue that alliance," Mitrocsak said.

    His father was a merchant marine and fought in four theaters: the Mediterranean, the Gulf of Taranto, the Pacific and the Indian Ocean, the march participant said.

    "I am very proud of my father, he is a hero. My uncle Albert Falkovich was a football player. He left his college and went into the US Marine Corps and fought all the way across the Pacific. He lost his leg during the war. He gave a great sacrifice. My uncle Leo Koslowski was the most important one, he was a US army cook," Mitrocsak said, smiling.

    Collaboration

    Tim Rush, from Leesburg, Virginia, came to the march with a photo of his uncle Alen Pifer, a World War II veteran.

    "I am here to honor all those who fought against fascism in World War II," Rush said.

    Rush noted that on May 5, 1945, exactly 73 years ago, his uncle was one of the US soldiers that liberated Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria.

    Rush also pointed out that that around that time the Soviet and US soldiers were meeting at the Elbe River.

    "My uncle was not there for that [at the Elbe meeting]… The reason I came is because it’s so important to identify these points of collaboration between Russia and the United States especially today with so much ugly denigration of Russia in the United States," Rush said.

    The march participant emphasized the importance of remembering the World War II.

    "I am very, very proud of my uncle and what it represented for the United States, Russia and other nations to collaborate in the nightmare of the fascist government," Rush said.

    Remembering Horrors Of War

    Among those who attended Saturday’s march was also 92-year-old Irina Kalitenko from Moscow, who now lives in the United States with her family. Kalitenko, who was a seven-grade school girl during the World War II and remembers all its horrors, shared some of her memories with Sputnik.

    Participant's in Immortal Regiment commemoration activities in New York gather for a march
    Amanda Jane Getty
    WWII Immortal Regiment Commemorative Marches Begin in US Cities
    "This is my brother Vitya, Victor Lukyanov. I am so thankful that I could come today here with him. He was a student, and in the first year of the war he volunteered. Vitya went to war on September 30, 1941, and was killed on October 6 the same year. My mom cried until her last day, and her last words were 'Vitya, Vitya, Vitya'," Kalitenko said, holding up a photo, with tears in her eyes.

    Kalitenko said she had taken part in the Immortal Regiment march in Washington, DC last year.

    "I am happy that Victor is here today, with me and with everyone. I participated in the march last year, and I will be taking part in this initiative until I am able to," she concluded.

    The participants of the march walked from the White House to the World War II Memorial where they laid flowers. The march was accompanied by the songs of the WWII period sung by the participants to the music performed by a bayan player.

    The group was headed by the only war veteran present at the event, Leonid Ermakov, 92, who moved to the United States a few years ago, to join his relatives.

    The event concluded with a concert of wartime songs performed by the young students of "Kaleidoscope" folk dance club and Yale Russian choir.

    The Immortal Regiment marches are usually held ahead of or on May 9, with people bringing photos of their relatives who had fought in or lived through the World War II. The first US march was held in the city of New York on May 3, 2015.

    Related:

    WWII Immortal Regiment Commemorative Marches Begin in US Cities
    FBI Agents Visited Organizers of 'Immortal Regiment March' in Seattle
    Hermon Regiment Militants Speak About Reconciliation With Syrian Army
    Tags:
    victory, Immortal Regiment, World War II, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse