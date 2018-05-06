Fossil Fuels on the Way Out as Biggest EU Insurer Ditches Coal

Europe’s biggest insurer will soon cease insuring coal-fired power plants and phase out investment into fossil fuel-burning power generation.

Allianz, the largest insurance company in Europe, will no longer insure coal-fired power plants and the coal mines used to feed those grids, as part of a contribution to combat global warming as a result of human-induced climate change.

Investment in coal companies and their attendant technologies will be phased out by 2040, as heavy speculation into renewable energies will become the primary focus of the 2-trillion-euro financial management network.

Founded in 1890, the Munich-based asset management giant announced Friday that it would include the 2015 Paris climate accord goal — preventing overall global warming from rising above 2 degrees Celsius — as a key element in considering business strategy.

Burning coal for electricity and heat is a primary source of carbon emissions currently contributing to the greenhouse effect.