Hollande Slams Trump's 'Shameful Remarks, Fake Grief' Over Paris Terror Attacks

Speaking before the National Rifle Association in Dallas, US President Donald Trump said that due to France’s strict gun control laws, Daesh terrorists were able to kill hundreds of people during the November 2015 attacks in Paris.

Reacting to Trump’s controversial speech, former French President Francois Hollande tweeted: “Donald Trump’s shameful remarks and obscene fake grief tell a great deal about what he thinks about France and its values. The friendship between our two peoples will not be tainted by disrespect and outrage. All my thoughts are with the victims of November 13th.”

Les propos honteux et les simagrées obscènes de Donald Trump en disent long sur ce qu’il pense de la France et de ses valeurs. L’amitié entre nos deux peuples ne sera pas entachée par l’irrespect et l’outrance. Toutes mes pensées vont aux victimes du 13 novembre. — François Hollande (@fhollande) 5 мая 2018 г.

President Trump brought up the shooting at the Bataclan hall, which was hosting a rock concert at the time of the attack, using finger guns to make his point.

“They took their time and gunned them down one-by-one. Boom. Come over here. Boom. Come over here. Boom,” he said.

So the president reenacted the Bataclan shooting during his speech at the NRA convention… pic.twitter.com/ypBaddy7qK — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) 4 мая 2018 г.

A series of coordinated terrorist attacks in November 2015 in Paris became the deadliest in French history. Gunmen and suicide bombers carried out separate attacks at several sites, almost simultaneously: outside an ongoing France-Germany football match at the Stade de France stadium in the suburb of Saint-Denis; the Bataclan concert hall and at Paris cafes, leaving a total of 130 people dead and some 368 injured.

Daesh* claimed responsibility for the attacks, claiming that they were carried out in retaliation for French airstrikes on terrorist targets in Syria and Iraq. The perpetrators were French and Belgian citizens who were registered as terrorism suspects.

*Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.