South Korean President to Visit White House May 22 to Talk Trump-Kim Summit

On Friday evening, the White House announced that South Korean President Moon Jae In will visit the US capital in late May to discuss US President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon's visit will occur on May 22.

© REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool WATCH Kim and Moon Jointly Plant Tree in Symbolic Gesture

Previously, the White House has hinted that the Trump-Kim meeting will take place in May or June. With the latest developments, Trump is unlikely to meet Kim before Moon visits the White House.

"President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on developments regarding the Korean Peninsula following the April 27 inter-Korean Summit," the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders will also discuss President Trump's upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un," the US president's press office added.

© REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool North, South Korea Have Historic Chance to Establish Peace – Chinese President

South and North Korea have legally been at war with one another since the Korean War of 1950-1953, since Seoul, Pyongyang, Beijing and Washington never reached a peace accord. The 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement provided only for a suspension of open hostilities and a fixed demarcation line with a buffer zone — the so-called Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ.

Last week, Moon and Kim held a historic summit in Panmunjom, the city where the armistice was signed, in which the leaders shook hands and stepped on one another's territory in a symbolic gesture.

Friday morning, Chinese President Xi Jinping said "the international community and related parties should offer more support and encouragement to the matter. At present, the region is at a crucial juncture and the Korean Peninsula is facing a historic chance for peace."