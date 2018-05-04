UN Aviation Officials to Visit N Korea to Discuss New Flight Route to S Korea

"ICAO's Asia and Pacific Regional Director, Mr. Arun Mishra, will be conducting a joint mission with ICAO’s Director of Air Navigation Bureau, Mr. Stephen Creamer, to the DPRK next week, where this [North Korea’s] request will be further discussed among other air navigation and safety matters," Anthony Philbin, the chief of communications of the ICAO, said in an emailed statement.
The ICAO said the Korea Office of Civil Aviation (KOCA) in South Korea expressed its willingness to facilitate and support further discussions.
Inter-Korean relations warmed significantly since the beginning of the year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to hold dialogues with South Korea. Leaders of the two Koreas held a historic summit in late April, reaching consensus on deepening bilateral exchanges and cooperation.
