21:10 GMT +303 May 2018
    Avigdor Lieberman, the head of hardline nationalist party Yisrael Beitenu, is seen during a ceremony in which he signed a coalition agreement with the Israeli prime minister at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem

    Israel Wants Russia to Respect 'Its Security Interests' in Syria - Lieberman

    © AFP 2018 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    World
    216

    Tel Aviv doesn't want any conflict or tensions with Russia, the country's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant, adding that the two countries have had good partnership relations.

    "In recent years, we have developed, I would say, a very clear and frank, transparent dialogue with Russia, both when we have similar opinions and even when we have not," Avigdor Liebermann said.

    The official also stressed that Israel has always taken into account Russian interests in Syria and, therefore, hopes that Russia "will take into account Israel's interests related to our security as well."

    At the same time, Lieberman noted that Israel is "not going to interfere in the internal Syrian affairs."

    READ MORE: Syria's Hama and Aleppo Bombed by Israel With US-Made Missiles — Reports

    "What we won't allow are Iran's attempts to turn Syria into an advanced bridgehead against us," he said. "Any attempt by Iran to gain a military foothold in Syria will be prevented," he added, warning that if Syrian President Bashar Assad would interfere, Israeli forces "would respond to an attack."

    Commenting on the question about how Israel Tel Aviv would react if Moscow decides to supply Damascus with S-300 defense systems, Lieberman replied:

    "If they are not directed against us, that's one thing. But if these S-300s will open fire on our aircraft, then we will certainly respond," he concluded.

    Earlier, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said it is ready to supply Syria with S-300 air defense systems if Russia's top political leadership gives it the go-ahead.

    Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel April 30, 2018
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Israel's Remarks on Iran Sow Division Between Europe and US
    Lieberman's remarks came in wake of several airstrikes on Syria carried out by Israel, including an attack on the T4 airbase in April 2018, which, according to Russian diplomats, undermined Syria's stability.

    Relations between Israel and Iran have always been tense, with Tehran not recognizing Israel's right to exist. Israel claims that Iran has military forces in Syria that it intends to use against Israel. Tehran denies the allegations, claiming that it is only sending military advisors to the Arab Republic.

