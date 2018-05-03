Chinese Military Targeting US Flight Crews Over Djibouti With Lasers - Reports

Pentagon officials told The Wall Street Journal several multiple laser-related incidents occurred over the past several weeks, including one in which two American service members received minor eye injuries due to a laser beam aimed at their C-130 turboprop.

"The US has notified airmen to exercise caution when flying in certain areas in Djibouti. This notice was issued due to lasers being directed at U.S. aircraft on a small number of separate occasions over the last few weeks. Lasers pointed at aircraft have the potential to cause serious harm to the aircrew and the surrounding area," Pentagon spokeswoman, Maj. Sheryll Klinkel said.

Chinese officials have previously complained about foreign military planes flying over its outpost in Djibouti , the report said.

China's base in Djibouti is the first overseas military facility for Beijing, according to media reports. Djibouti is strategically located on the Horn of Africa.

The Asian country is working on a network of naval and air bases in and around the Indian Ocean as Beijing invests to create a military capable of force projection and increased global influence.