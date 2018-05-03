Register
03 May 2018
    This photo taken on August 1, 2017 shows Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel attending the opening ceremony of China's new military base in Djibouti

    Chinese Military Targeting US Flight Crews Over Djibouti With Lasers - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Chinese military personnel is using lasers to target American military flight crews over Djibouti, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Pentagon officials told The Wall Street Journal several multiple laser-related incidents occurred over the past several weeks, including one in which two American service members received minor eye injuries due to a laser beam aimed at their C-130 turboprop.

    "The US has notified airmen to exercise caution when flying in certain areas in Djibouti. This notice was issued due to lasers being directed at U.S. aircraft on a small number of separate occasions over the last few weeks. Lasers pointed at aircraft have the potential to cause serious harm to the aircrew and the surrounding area," Pentagon spokeswoman, Maj. Sheryll Klinkel said.

    READ MORE: US Pilots Warned of Powerful Lasers Coming From Near China's Djibouti Base

    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, China April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    First Made-in-China Aircraft Carrier Gearing Up for First Sea Trials
    Chinese officials have previously complained about foreign military planes flying over its outpost in Djibouti, the report said.

    China's base in Djibouti is the first overseas military facility for Beijing, according to media reports. Djibouti is strategically located on the Horn of Africa. 

    The Asian country is working on a network of naval and air bases in and around the Indian Ocean as Beijing invests to create a military capable of force projection and increased global influence.

