UK Minister Calls Holocaust Remarks by Mahmoud Abbas 'Concerning'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt on Thursday issued a statement calling the recent remarks on the Holocaust made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas "concerning" and that attempts to justify the Holocaust were unacceptable.

On Monday, Abbas said that the Jews had been persecuted and murdered in Europe for years because of their social behavior and involvement in charging interest on loans rather than because of their nationality. Besides, the Palestinian leader expressed the view that Israel was a European project from the early beginning.

"At a highly sensitive time in the region, when we must all look forwards and work urgently towards a resolution of the longstanding issues between Israel and the Palestinian people, the fundamentals of peace cannot be built on views of the Holocaust which fly in the face of history. Palestinian President Abbas’s comments at the Palestinian National Congress were deeply concerning," Burt said in a statement as quoted by the UK governmental press service.

The official added that attempts "to justify or explain away any element of the Holocaust" cannot be tolerated.

"President Abbas has shown a commitment to non-violence and a two-state solution. But his recent rhetoric does not serve the interests of the Palestinian people and is deeply unhelpful to the cause of peace," the minister added.

The statements of the Palestinian official have already been criticized by the European Union and the state of Israel.