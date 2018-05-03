Register
03 May 2018
    Canadian American actress and model, Pamela Anderson, arrives to attend the first day of the Stockholm Comic Con in Kistamassan fair venue north of Stockholm on September 15, 2017

    Assange Hated Because of Clinton Monopoly on Media – Pamela Anderson

    © AFP 2018 / Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    World
    231

    In a revealing interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Baywatch star has spilled the beans over her relationship with one of the most renowned whistleblowers, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

    The Hollywood sex symbol, Pamela Anderson, did not attempt to hide the fact that she was extremely concerned for her friend, Julian Assange, saying that he is in “grave danger.”

    READ MORE: ‘Speaks Truth’: Twitter Users Come to Assange’s Defense After Internet Shut Off

    Randy Credico
    © Anonymous Scandinavia
    ‘They Threw Me Out:’ Activist Booted from White House Press Dinner for Supporting Assange
    Assange still cannot walk out of the Ecuadorian embassy without being arrested and extradited to the United States where he’d be charged with espionage as he had unveiled thousands of US classified documents related to military operations, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Intelligence agencies have consistently accused Assange of having conspired with Russia after his pet-project hacked and shed light on Democratic emails from the private server of the Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 elections.

    “He's been wrongly accused of so many things. I always try to humanize him because people think he's a robot or he's a computer screen or he's not this human being. He's so misunderstood, especially in Hollywood, and really hated, because of the Clinton monopoly on the media,” Anderson told the Hollywood Reporter.

    According to the media outlet, Anderson is convinced that accusations against Assange are “bogus,” and claims that WikiLeaks is the only trustworthy source.

    READ MORE: Silencing Assange an ‘Attack on Information' — Danny Glover

    The model has also revealed that she used to visit Assange and talk to him before he was deprived of phone and internet access and banned from receiving any visitors.

    “We talk about everything. We talk about the Bible; we talk about what’s happening with my kids, what’s happening with his family. It’s not just about politics, even though I do take a lot of notes and it’s so overwhelming, the information he gives me,” Anderson said.

    The actress revealed that the Ecuadorian embassy staff did not let her in when she tried to visit him last month, and said that the conditions he’s living in left much to be desired.

    “He’s cut off from everybody. The air and light quality [at the embassy] is terrible because he can't keep his windows open and he can't get any sunlight. Even prisoners can go outside, but he can't.”

    People rushed to reach out to their phones and take to Twitter to express their views on the interview and the new revelations made by Anderson, with some approving of her words:

    Meanwhile, others went on to criticize her stance and the world’s most wanted whistleblower:

    In March the founder of the whistleblowing website, who has been living at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to the US through Sweden where he would have faced rape charges, was cut off from the outside world by the government of Ecuador, which stated that the communications were suspended “due to Assange not complying with a written promise which he made with the government in late 2017, whereby he was obliged to not send messages which entailed interference in relations with other states.”

    READ MORE: Court Summons Trump Campaign, Assange in Lawsuit by US Democrats — Documents

    In February, a UK court refused to revoke the warrant for the WikiLeaks founder’s arrest over his breach of bail terms, even though Sweden, which launched the original investigation against him, dropped the case in May 2017.

