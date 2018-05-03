Lavrov: US Establishment's Russophobia Impedes Trump's Initiatives Toward Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia shares US President Donald Trump’s intention to establish normal Russia-US dialogue, but Moscow will judge whether the US interest is real based on practical steps, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

“We have repeatedly stated that we positively assess president Donald Trump’s words on his desire to establish normal dialogue between our countries, Lavrov told the Panorama magazine in an interview, adding that “we will only judge the real interest of our partners in constructive … cooperation by their practical steps.”

According to Lavrov, the relations continue deteriorating.

“Even if there is some positive input from the president, it is fully canceled out by off-the-chart Russophobia in the US establishment where our country is portrayed as a threat,” Lavrov said.

The minister reminded that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone in March.

“[Trump] proposed to hold a high-level meeting very soon, he invited [Putin] to the White House, he spoke about his desire to establish coordination of efforts on the international arena, to jointly curb the arms race,” Lavrov added.