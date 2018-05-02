Armenian Ruling Party Says It Will Abstain From Nominating Own Candidate for PM

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will not nominate its candidate for the post of the country's prime minister, but expresses its confidence that a new prime minister will be elected during the second parliamentary session scheduled for May 8, RPA parliamentary group head Vahram Bagdasaryan said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, supporters of Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, whose candidacy has not received the required majority of votes in the Armenian parliament during Tuesday's vote, took to the streets and started to block streets, roads, the subway, railways and bridges across the country. Under the Armenian law, the parliament has to elect prime minister in a week, otherwise, it will be automatically dissolved.

"On May 8, Armenia will have its prime minister. The RPA will not nominate its candidate for this post and will support the candidate supported by one third of the parliament [members]," Bagdasaryan said.

He also called on participants of demonstrations in the country to end the blockade of roads, highways and of an airport and to return to the constitutional framework.

Meanwhile, Pashinyan himself said that the issue of a new prime minister's election was completely settled.

"Tomorrow, with your permission, I will propose my candidacy for the post of prime minister. The document on my nomination will be signed by lawmakers from the parliament groups of the Way Out [Yelq] alliance, Tsarukyan block and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation. The RPA said that it would support a candidacy nominated by a third of lawmakers. Taking into account these political statements, the issue of your candidate's election as prime minister is almost settled," Pashinyan said.

On Tuesday, the Armenian parliament held a special session devoted to the election of the head of the country's government. Pashinyan, who was the only candidate for the post, received 45 of 53 votes required for his election. On Wednesday, large-scale mass actions resumed across the country causing almost a total blockade of communication lines in Armenia. The political crisis has already resulted in the resignation of several officials.

A political crisis in Armenia broke out earlier in April after ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was nominated as prime minister. This was largely regarded as a way for Sargsyan, who previously served as president for two terms, to stay in power. Last Monday, Sargsyan resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests. Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan became acting prime minister. However, rallies in the country continued as the opposition demanded an interim prime minister who will not be from the ruling RPA.