18:48 GMT +302 May 2018
    Delegates wait for the start of the board of governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, at the International Center in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Dec, 15, 2015.

    US, EU Countries Sabotaging Russian-Chinese Initiative on Iran Deal - Source

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    World
    0 03

    GENEVA (Sputnik) - The US and some EU countries are seeking to sabotage the adoption of a Russian-Chinese draft statement in support of the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the JCPOA, a source from the Russian delegation at the 2020 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) told Sputnik.

    "The United States has expressed its opposition to the statement, jointly drafted by Russia and China, and, along with a number of European countries, is sabotaging support [for the initiative] on part of other countries. We are puzzled by such actions of American and European counterparts since our document is based on the text of the JCPOA and the UN Security Council resolution which was backed by the United States," the source said.

    According to the source, the draft statement gives NPT signatories an opportunity to express their support for the Iran nuclear deal at a critical moment for the international agreement and has already been backed by a number of countries.

    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Iran's Nuclear Capability Was Far More Advanced Than Tehran Admitted, White House Says
    The draft statement also stresses the need to recognize the deal’s "significant contribution in strengthening global nuclear non-proliferation architecture as well as international security as a whole." The initiative is also meant to reiterate support for "the essential and independent role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)" and "welcome the regular confirmations by the IAEA Director General that Iran is in full compliance with its commitments."

    Last week, the draft statement was presented during the preparatory session for the 2020 Review Conference of the NPT, held on April 23 – May 4. The document is meant to confirm "unwavering support" for the deal on part of NPT signatories. It also urges all parties to adhere to the JCPOA and refrain from actions that undermine implementation of their commitments.

    READ MORE: Iran Deal: 'US Has Been Violating Agreement Ever Since it Was Signed' — Prof.

    Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers S.Lavrov and M.Zarif meet in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    'Only Russia Can Speak With Trust of Both Iran, Israel' – Ex-Security Aide
    On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Tehran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an internationally-televised address on Monday said that Israeli intelligence had 100,000 files proving that Iran continued to maintain a secret nuclear program despite signing the JCPOA. The White House on Tuesday said it backed Netanyahu’s assertions while US President Donald Trump is expected to announce its decision on the agreement before May 12 deadline.

