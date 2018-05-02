Second Round of Armenian PM's Election to Take Place on May 8 - Parliament

On Tuesday, the Armenian parliament failed to elect a new prime minister, with the only candidate, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, receiving 45 votes out of the necessary 53. The lawmakers of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) voted against his candidacy.
"Under the Paragraph 3 of Article 140 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly I announce that the item of the Prime Minister’s election will be debated on May 8, 12:00 at the special sitting of the National Assembly to be convened with the force of law," Babloyan, said in a statement issued on the assembly's website.
A political crisis in Armenia broke out earlier in April after ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was nominated as prime minister. This was largely regarded as a way for Sargsyan, who previously served as president for two terms, to stay in power. On April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests.
