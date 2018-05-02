Second Round of Armenian PM's Election to Take Place on May 8 - Parliament

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The second round of elections to choose the next Armenian prime minister will be held on May 8 at a special parliament meeting, Ara Babloyan, the president of the Armenian National Assembly, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Armenian parliament failed to elect a new prime minister, with the only candidate, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, receiving 45 votes out of the necessary 53. The lawmakers of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) voted against his candidacy.

"Under the Paragraph 3 of Article 140 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly I announce that the item of the Prime Minister’s election will be debated on May 8, 12:00 at the special sitting of the National Assembly to be convened with the force of law," Babloyan, said in a statement issued on the assembly's website.

© REUTERS / Gleb Garanich Supporters of Armenian Opposition Leader Pashinyan Vow to Hold Rally 'Until Victory'

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian called on the political forces on Wednesday to continue consultations for overcoming the political stalemate. Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan also urged the sides to come to the negotiating table.

READ MORE: Armenian Protesters Blocking Central Streets, Roadways in Yerevan — Reports

A political crisis in Armenia broke out earlier in April after ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was nominated as prime minister. This was largely regarded as a way for Sargsyan, who previously served as president for two terms, to stay in power. On April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests.