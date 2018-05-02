Armenian Protesters Blocking Central Streets, Roadways in Yerevan - Reports

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Protesters are blocking central streets as well as roadways in the Armenian capital of Yerevan a day after opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan's failure to be elected new prime minister, the 1in.am media outlet reported Wednesday.

According to the outlet, many students are taking part in the protests. The footage provided also showed that a roadway from Yerevan to the southern part of the country was blocked, impeding the way to the city's airport of Zvartnots.

© Sputnik / Asatur Esayants Passengers walk hundreds of meters to the Zvartnots airport

The Armenian Defense Ministry has called on protesters to ensure the free movement of military vehicles that are needed for maintaining security across the country.

"Proceeding from the need to ensure the country's security, the Defense Ministry and Air Force continue to fulfill the 24-hour task of protecting our Fatherland. It is necessary to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles and military convoys across the republic," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Armenian parliament failed to elect Pashinyan the new prime minister. As many as 45 lawmakers voted in his favor, failing to secure the necessary 53 votes. Lawmakers from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) voted against his candidacy.

A political crisis in Armenia broke out in April after Serzh Sargsyan was nominated for the post of prime minister. This was largely regarded as a way for Sargsyan, who previously served as president for two terms, to stay in power.

Sargsyan resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests, with Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan becoming acting prime minister. However, rallies in the country continued as the opposition demanded an interim prime minister be an individual not from among the ruling RPA.