Register
17:59 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FGM-148 Javelin. File photo

    US Javelin Systems Won't Boost Ukraine Army Capabilities – Ex-Pentagon Official

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 03

    On April 30, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US Javelin anti-tank missile systems had been delivered to Ukraine.

    Writing on his Twitter page on Saturday, former Pentagon official Michael Carpenter pointed out that "no one should fool themselves into thinking that Javelin missiles are a game-changer [for Ukraine]."

    "Javelins are useful weapons that will have a limited deterrent effect, but they won't fundamentally change the warfighting capabilities of the Ukrainian military," Carpenter, who currently serves as the senior director of the Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania, underlined.

    READ MORE: Germany Skeptical About US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Lethal Arms

    He recalled in a separate tweet that Kiev is paying for the Javelin missiles, which is why "it would be far better in the long run if Ukraine reformed its defense industry (i.e., made it more transparent and less susceptible to corruption) so it could produce anti-tank weapons itself."

    According to Carpenter, the Ukrainian military's command structure should be reformed in line with NATO standards, with "urgent attention" due to be paid to "the training and readiness of Ukraine's troops.

    In an interview with Sputnik earlier on Saturday, a State Department spokesperson said that "we have delivered them," referring to the US supply of Javelin systems to Ukraine.

    READ MORE: Analyst: US Anti-Tank Weapons in Ukraine Could Cause 'Serious Escalation'

    In early March, the US Department of State signed off on a $47 million sale of shoulder-fired Javelin anti-tank missiles requested by Ukraine.

    In November 2017, the US Senate and House Armed Services Committees agreed on a new draft defense budget, which stipulates allocating $350 million for "security assistance to Ukraine, including defensive lethal assistance," which could consist of anti-tank weapons and possibly anti-aircraft arms.

    Ukrainian soldiers atop an APC watch training exercises under the supervision of British instructors on the military base outside Zhitomir, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015
    © AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
    Ukraine Civil War's Ugly Scars: Kiev's Soldiers Kill Each Other in Donbass
    Russia has repeatedly warned against supplying weapons to Kiev, saying that it may lead to an escalation of the military conflict in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region ongoing since 2014, a stance that has also been supported by an array of EU officials.

    In April 2014, Kiev staged a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass, which refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they believed to be a coup.

    In February 2015, the conflicting sides signed the Minsk Protocol to end the fighting, but the situation remains tense with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

    Related:

    US Authorizes Supply of Lethal Defense Weapons to Ukraine - Ambassador
    White House Denies Approving Supply of Lethal Weapons to Ukraine
    DPR Warns US Lethal Weapons Won't Help Kiev 'Win Civil War' in Donbass
    Moscow Concerned Over Possible Supply of Canadian Lethal Weapons to Kiev
    Tags:
    defense, industry, military, capabilities, effect, weapons, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Twitter, Michael Carpenter, United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok