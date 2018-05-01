US Extends Tariff Exemptions to EU to Reduce Trade Tensions - Reports

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing a high-ranking official at the US State Department, that Trump had decided to postpone for another month the steel and aluminum tariffs' entry into force for the European Union and some other US allies.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told the CNBC broadcaster that Washington has no intention to extend protracted tariff exemption. He added that tariff exemptions to the European Union were extended because of fruitful discussions to reduce trade tensions between Europe and the US.

"I don't think we have any intention to grant protracted extensions, that defeats the whole purpose," the secretary pointed out.

In late March, the United States imposed 25-percent and 10-percent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, respectively. According to Trump, the tariffs will be in place for a long time. The European Union and six other US allies — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea — have been granted temporary exemptions from tariffs, which are now set to expire on June 1.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW