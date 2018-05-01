Return of the 'Sh**hole': Ex-White House Aide Confirms Trump's Slur

A former US presidential staffer, who quit her job in a dramatic fashion last year, sought to clarify a matter involving US President Donald Trump allegedly making disparaging remarks about some African countries.

Omarosa Manigault, a former participant of “The Apprentice” TV show and an ex-member of the Trump administration, has insisted that Donald Trump did indeed describe several African states as “sh*thole countries.”

During a joint White House press conference with Trump and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, the latter was asked a question about those alleged remarks, to which she replied that she wasn’t sure about the veracity of those claims and therefore would prefer not to broach the subject any further.

READ MORE: 'S***hole' Backlash: Police Stop Enraged Haitians Marching to US Embassy (VIDEO)

US President Trump in turn didn’t confirm or deny the claims, saying instead that while there are “some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in,” he and Buhari didn’t discuss it.

Shortly afterwards, however, Omarosa Manigault tweeted a single sentence addressed directly to President Buhari: “FYI he said it.”

​In December 2017, Manigault has resigned from her position as a White House aide, sparking rumors about her actually being fired and even being escorted from the premises by the Secret Service, though both she and the agency denied these claims.