Moscow Stresses Need to Authenticate Israel's Iran Nuclear Deal Docs - Envoy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Israeli intelligence had obtained thousands of documents proving that Iran violated its commitment to maintaining a peaceful nuclear program and kept secretly developing a nuclear weapons program.

Permanent Russian Representative to the UN in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said it is necessary to authenticate Israel's documents of Iran nuclear deal, which suggest that Tehran had lied about its compliance with the terms of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and peaceful nature of its nuclear projects.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday in a televised presentation that Israel had obtained about 100,000 files proving that Iran's nuclear program had a military dimension, codenamed "Amad Project." He stressed that Tehran continued to keep and develop its nuclear weapons "know-hows" for future use despite signing the document stipulating the maintenance of the peaceful nuclear program.

The representative went on to stress there's no need to convene the members of P5+1 group (China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States) in the light of Israel's revelations, adding that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should scrutinize the documents first.

"Unfortunately, as judged by the comments coming from Washington, some American politicians were able to analyze 100,000 documents within the shortest possible time and render a verdict unfavorable for Iran. Neither Russia nor the IAEA has ever made such hasty judgments hurriedly, and I think they will make them," Ulyanov stressed.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has said that Washington believes that the documents presented by Israel are authentic and President Trump has claimed he didn't rule the withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Israel's revelation came amid a spike in tensions over the JCPOA at the international arena. Donald Trump, who has been an opponent of the deal, has threatened to withdraw from the agreement if its "flaws" are not amended. The final decision is expected to be announced on May 12.

Meanwhile, a high-ranking Israeli source told Sputnik Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of the new information about the Iranian nuclear program and proposed that Russia send a working group to examine the materials.

On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Tehran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.