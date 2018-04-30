Netanyahu Claims Iran Moved Nuclear Weapons to Secret Locations (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated on Mondaythat Iran is continually expanding the range of its nuclear-capable missiles. According to the statement, Israel has thousands of documents revealing how Tehran allegedly lied to the world after signing the nuclear agreement.

Netanyahu said that Iran concealed its archives regarding the nuclear weapons in 2017.

On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Tehran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.

​Netanyahu welcomes the intention of US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed concerns over the deal's viability, to improve the agreement. If the JCPOA, which is considered one of former US President Barack Obama’s major achievements, is not amended, Trump said the United States might withdraw from it.

The Israeli prime minister denounced the deal as a "historic mistake." Without being supported by the international community at the time, he has been insisting that the agreement would confirm the status of Iran as a nuclear threshold state. Netanyahu has also expressed concerns that lifting anti-Iran sanctions would allow the country to boost support for its allies throughout the Middle East, including militant groups in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Iran is traditionally considered by Israel as one of the biggest threats to its security.