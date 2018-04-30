Secret Revealed: Oak Planted by Macron, Trump Removed, But for Good Cause

There were a lot of speculations over the oak's mysterious disappearance on social media: some said that the oak was dug out to be planted again in the fall — a better season for planting such trees compared to spring, whereas others were prepared for the worst, saying that the tree may have just failed to take root. However, the French version of the Huffington Post reported that the reason behind the absence of the oak was that it was quarantined.
The media explained that there are strict sanitary rules for any imported seeds, plants and even soil in the US. The presidential gift was no exception. However, a source at the Elysee Palace confirmed to the Huffington Post that the oak was doing well and the quarantine period would end soon.
100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us. pic.twitter.com/AUdVncaKRN— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2018
Earlier, media drew attention to the fact that the place on the White House South Lawn where the tree had been planted was empty. A photo taken by a Reuters photographer shows a yellow spot and no traces of the oak on the tree sapling's place.
