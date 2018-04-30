Register
    Briefing by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova

    Syrian Witnesses Who Speak Truth ‘Poisoned’ By Western Reporters – Zakharova

    © Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina
    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized unethical behavior by western reporters toward Syrian witnesses of the staged ‘chemical attack’ in Douma. She promised to reveal the journalists’ names at a nearest press briefing.

    Talking on Rossiya 1 TV Channel, Zakharova pointed at questions made by British ITV and BBC journalists during an Organization on Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) news conference on April 26, in which 17 witnesses of the staged ‘chemical attack' at Syrian Douma were present.

    Laboratories and the plant for production of chemical weapon in Douma
    © Sputnik / Nour Molhem
    The Skripal and Douma Incidents Are Parts of One Plan to Bring Russia Down – Chemist
    According to Zakharova, an ITV reporter asked the witnesses how much they were paid for taking part in the press conference, while a BBC journalist claimed that a 12-year-old boy named Hasan Diab, who took part in the briefing, would suffer "psychological trauma."

    "The journalists who first exploited a thesis about democracy for many years, then images of children, for many years — they now ask whether a child suffers a psychological trauma after being brought to Hague… I've found names of those journalists, there are not just British, but also Dutch," Zakharova said on TV.

    "At the next briefing I will show you the names of those journalists, we will reconstruct the picture, how they ‘poisoned' those Syrians: they said the Syrians were poisoned with chemicals, but we will show who really ‘poisoned' them. They were ‘poisoned' by those exact British journalists who sat before them and scoffed them," she said.

    "I would like to ask those journalists: when six, seven years ago they called for ‘Arab Spring' at the Middle East and north of Africa, did they think about what psychological trauma that would be caused to children who were not even born yet?" the diplomat asked.

    Earlier on Thursday, Russian and Syrian OPCW missions gathered for a member briefing regarding the alleged April 7 chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma. To prove that the ‘White Helmets' video that served as basis for the April 14 missile attacks on Syria were staged, 17 witnesses were brought in. The Syrians from Douma, including medical personnel, explained what exactly happened that day and proof that the materials were forged was later presented to the media.

    Related:

    Syrian Boy's Testimony on Douma Provocation Shattered Whole Narrative - Analyst
    Syria's Douma to Get Massive Humanitarian Assistance - Internal Trade Minister
    No Victims of Alleged Chemical Attack Found in Syrian Douma - Moscow
    Tags:
    forged data, chemical weapons, ethics, UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Maria Zakharova, Syria, Russia
