Register
19:10 GMT +329 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017

    Germany, France, UK Agree to Defend Trade Interests in Standoff With US

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    World
    Get short URL
    215

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May have agreed in phone talks that the European Union should be ready to defend its trade interests if the United States takes any trade measures against the bloc, the German government said Sunday.

    "The chancellor also spoke with the president [Macron] and the prime minister [May] on trade relations with the United States. They agreed that the United States should not take trade-linked measures against the European Union and that, otherwise, the European Union should be ready to defend its interests within the framework of the multilateral trading system," the statement read.

    Merkel spoke to Macron on Saturday and held talks with May earlier on Sunday.

    READ MORE: US Attempts to Dissuade Iran's Partners From Cooperation Violate JCPOA — Tehran

    Iran Nuclear Deal

    Apart from the relation with the US, the three leaders have also jointly reiterated their calls for Washington to remain in the Iran nuclear deal, while also expressing readiness for a wider format of talks on the issue, the German Cabinet said.

    "The three [leaders] once again unanimously supported the idea of the United States remaining in the agreement on Iran's nuclear program. At the same time, they reaffirmed their readiness to develop additional agreements in a broader format with all parties involved on the duration of nuclear restrictions and on other topics, primarily the Iranian ballistic missile program and its regional role," the statement read.

    The sides also agreed on the importance of the Iran nuclear deal as the best way of neutralising the "threat of a nuclear-armed Iran," though pointed out that there were some elements that the deal does not cover and namely "ballistic missiles, what happens when the deal expires, and Iran’s destabilising regional activity."

    Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    US to Be 'Startled' With Iran Response Readiness if It Withdraws From JCPOA
    Germany, France and the UK also noted the value of continued engagement in the UK-France-Germany format to advance their shared interests and security.

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which put restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear research in exchange for sanctions relief.

    In January, Trump asked the US Congress and European Union allies to address "flaws" in the agreement. The United States is expected to announce whether it will extend US sanctions waivers for Iran on May 12.

    Related:

    US Attempts to Dissuade Iran's Partners From Cooperation Violate JCPOA - Tehran
    US to Be 'Startled' With Iran Response Readiness if It Withdraws From JCPOA
    Don't Play With Atoms: Iran Warns to Resume Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Scrapped
    Israeli-Backed Ouster of Tillerson Moves US Closer to Exit From JCPOA - Analysts
    Iran, US Hold Separate Talks on JCPOA - Reports
    US Quitting JCPOA Could Hurt Its Reputation Rather Than Iran Deal - Analysts
    JCPOA: The Art Of Breaking The Deal
    Tags:
    sanctions, Germany, Iran, United States, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse