Pope Francis Praises Inter-Korean Summit, Prays for Nuke-Free Korean Peninsula

VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) - Pope Francis on Sunday praised the recent talks between the leaders of North and South Koreas aimed at reconciliation and denuclearization, praying for the peaceful future for Koreans and the whole world.

"I accompany with prayer the positive success of the inter-Korean summit last Friday and the courageous commitment assumed by the leaders of the two parts to carry out a path of sincere dialogue for a Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons… I pray to the Lord so that the hope for a future of peace and more fraternal friendship will not be disappointed, and that collaboration will continue to bear fruit for the beloved Korean people and for the whole world," he said addressing worshipers at the St. Peter’s Square.

Calling decisions made at inter-Korean summit "courageous," #PopeFrancis prays that "hopes for a future of peace & more fraternal friendship will not be disappointed." pic.twitter.com/GUCe1nQ7Zi — Catholic News Service (@CatholicNewsSvc) April 29, 2018

Pope Francis has repeatedly prayed for dialogue and peace between the two Koreas.

Do we really want peace? Then let’s ban all weapons so we don’t have to live in fear of war. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 29, 2018

A historic event took place on Friday, when South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a historic summit in the truce village of Panmunjom.

READ MORE: Japan, US See Inter-Korean Summit as Step Toward Peace in North-East Asia — Abe

The two officials signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for the separated Korean families.

READ MORE: North Korean Leader Promised Not to Use Force, Close Nuclear Test Site — Seoul