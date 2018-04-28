Register
20:57 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People watch a bridge over the Golden Horn bay from a viewpoint in Vladivostok, Russia, June 8, 2017

    Far East, High Aims: Russia Reportedly Emerges as Venue for Kim-Trump Talks

    © REUTERS / Yuri Maltsev
    World
    Get short URL
    242

    With US President Donald Trump promising to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "in the coming weeks," the location of the summit has yet to be announced, leaving space for speculation.

    The South Korean TV channel YTN cited a diplomatic source as saying that a possible summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un may take place in Vladivostok or Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East.

    The source said that while Singapore remains the most preferable option for the United States, Pyongyang would like to pick a not-so-remote location that could be reached by railway rather than plane.

    READ MORE: Kim, Moon Meet at DMZ for Historic Summit Between North and South Korea

    North Korea's location of choice could be the Russian city of Vladivostok, the source said, claiming that it was in Vladivostok that the Russian S-400 missile systems were deployed to potentially repel US attacks. 

    This is why the summit may instead take place in Khabarovsk, another Russian Far Eastern city, according to YTN.

    Earlier, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the local authorities had not received an official request from Washington or Pyongyang to hold a summit in his country. 

    READ MORE: Trump Says Several Dates Under Consideration for Meeting with Kim Jong-un

    He did not rule out that such agreements could have been concluded between the US and the DPRK, but he doubted that the parties "came to a final decision" regarding the summit's location.

    CBS News in turn reported that "Mongolia and Singapore are the final two sites under consideration for the upcoming summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."

    Trump has, meanwhile, tweeted that he had held talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and that the details of his meeting with the North Korean leader are still being discussed.

    READ MORE: Kim Jong-un Ceases Nuke and Missile Tests, Trump Welcomes the Move

    Earlier, Trump told a press conference after speaking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that he "will be meeting with Kim Jong-un in the coming weeks." The remarks came a few days after Trump announced that high level talks had taken place between CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Kim Jong-un in North Korea.

    Related:

    Trump Confirms 'Very High Level' Talks Between US, North Korea
    Trump Transmits Report to Congress on Countering North Korea
    Trump Says May 'Hold Up' Trade Deal With South Korea Until Deal With North Made
    China-North Korea Meeting Suggests Summit Between Trump, Kim is Certain
    Tags:
    source, missile systems, summit, location, S-400, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse