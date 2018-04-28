US Attorney General Pressed to Document China Harassing Overseas Dissidents

"Has the NCB [National Central Bureau] or other components of the Department of Justice or US government, examined alleged harassment and other abuses by Chinese officials or their agents against relatives of individuals for whom Interpol red notices have been issued," the letter said on Friday.
"Have you or other members of the Department of Justice’s leadership raised any of these issues in bilateral law enforcement dialogue with counterparts from the People’s Republic of China? If not, will you commit to doing so as appropriate?" the senators asked Sessions in the letter.
The letter was signed by Senators Patrick Leahy, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, John Cornyn, Cory Gardner, Steve Daines and Richard Blumenthal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)