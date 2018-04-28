US Attorney General Pressed to Document China Harassing Overseas Dissidents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government must release the information it has on China’s alleged harassment of dissidents living overseas, seven US senators wrote in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"Has the NCB [National Central Bureau] or other components of the Department of Justice or US government, examined alleged harassment and other abuses by Chinese officials or their agents against relatives of individuals for whom Interpol red notices have been issued," the letter said on Friday.

The senators cited recent reporting that, they said, indicated Chinese authorities were abusing Interpol red notices to harass, detain and otherwise target China-based relatives of suspects living outside China, in an attempt to compel the suspects’ return to China.

"Have you or other members of the Department of Justice’s leadership raised any of these issues in bilateral law enforcement dialogue with counterparts from the People’s Republic of China? If not, will you commit to doing so as appropriate?" the senators asked Sessions in the letter.

The letter was signed by Senators Patrick Leahy, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, John Cornyn, Cory Gardner, Steve Daines and Richard Blumenthal.