Trump, Merkel Hold Press Conference in Washington (VIDEO)

27 April 2018
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump

    Trump, Merkel Hold Press Conference in Washington

    © REUTERS / Michael Kappeler/POOL
    3210

    The president of the United States of America is hosting the chancellor of Germany for the second time since taking office: their first meeting took place in May of last year.

    US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are holding a joint press conference in Washington on April 27.

    READ MORE: Trump Speaks of Tough Stance on Russia, Prospects of Meeting With Kim

    Follow our feed to find out more

    © Sputnik .
    Trump, Merkel Hold Joint Press Conference (VIDEO)

    Donald Trump has reiterated his stance that Tehran should not be able obtain a nuclear weapon. Trump refused to discuss any military options toward the country:

    "I can tell you this, they will not be doing nuclear weapons. That I can tell you. OK? They are not going to be doing nuclear weapons. You can bank on it. "

    On Pyongyang, he said he expected the upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to be productive but stated Washington would continue apply pressure on the Asian country to ensure its denuclearization:

    "In pursuit of that goal, we will not repeat the mistakes of past administrations. Maximum pressure will continue until denuclearization occurs. I look forward to our meeting. It should be quite something."

    He said he was encouraged by the historic meting between Kim and his South Korean counterpart for peace talks. He said he had a responsibility to see if he can close a deal on North Korea.

    Trump said he was committed to remedying US-Europe trade imbalances. The US president also called on Middle East countries to step up contributions to the fight against Daesh*.

    The president said he could participate in the opening of the US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

    Angela Merkel said she wanted to see Iran's influence curbed, and a nuclear-free zone established on the Korean Peninsula.

    The Chancellor suggested she could see negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with Washington. She described the United States as an interesting place for investment.

    Merkel said no one was interested in bad relations with Moscow, and said Germany was working with the US on assessing the effect of anti-Russia sanctions.

    Daesh is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.

    Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Germany, United States
