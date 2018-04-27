Trump Speaks of Tough Stance on Russia and Prospects of Getting Along

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the House of Representatives report that concluded that there was no conspiracy between Trump's team and Russia. Trump praised the report as "magnificent."

Trump had announced prior to his meeting with German Chancellor Merkel in the White House, an intent to normalize relations with Russia while at the same time noting he shall keep a hardline in relations with Moscow.

"No one has ever taken such a harsh stance towards Russia as I did. Considering all this, if we manage to get along with Russia — it will be a good deal, not a bad one," Trump said.

Commenting on today's report by the US House Trump said once again that "there was no conspiracy" between his electoral team and Moscow and branded attempts to prove otherwise "a witch-hunt."