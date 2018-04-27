Turkey Not to Accept Language of Sanctions on Russian S-400 Supplies Deal - FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday that Turkey wouldn't accept the language of sanctions, regarding the supply of Russia's S-400 systems.

The statement comes after Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell said last week that Turkey could face US sanctions if it goes ahead with plans to purchase S-400 missile defense systems from Russia.

In December 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the supply of S-400 systems to Ankara. According to a statement by the Turkish defense industry secretariat, Ankara acquires two batteries of this system, which will be operated and serviced by Turkish military personnel.

Russia also agreed to provide technological know-how for the production of a new generation of Turkish air defense systems.

Washington is seriously concerned about Ankara's push to buy Russian S-400 systems.

In February, an unnamed US official told the Turkish newspaper Haberturk that this could "negatively influence the interoperability of NATO" and that the White House may introduce punitive measures in response.

The head of NATO’s cyber defense unit, Christian-Marc Liflander said that the S-400 system is not compatible with the air defense systems currently used by the alliance.

However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterating the alliance's position regarding Turkey's purchase of S-400 missile defense systems, saying it is "a national decision."