Register
12:29 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Grigory Rodchenkov

    WADA Whistleblower Rodchenkov Retracts Part of Doping Accusations Against Russia

    © Photo : cbsnews.com
    World
    Get short URL
    150

    The former director of Russian national anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov and WADA’s main witness has withdrawn his testimony against Russian athletes during the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearings.

    Responding to the question about the Duchess cocktail that he had created, having mixed alcohol with doping, Rodchenkov has said that he never gave it to any athletes from Russia and never saw anyone drinking it, or being instructed to use it.

    READ MORE: WADA Informant Rodchenkov Was Giving Athletes Doping as Vitamins — Investigator

    According to the document published by CAS, Rodchenkov stated that he had never distributed the Duchess Cocktail, seen an athlete take the mixture or instruction being given to either them or to coaches to use the substance. Furthermore, he claimed that he never saw an athlete give a clear urine sample or “tamper with a doping sample.”

    Picture of the logo of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)taken on September 20, 2016 at the headquarter of the organisation in Montreal.
    © AFP 2018 / Marc BRAIBANT
    WADA Report Says 69 Russian Athletes Violated Anti-Doping Rules in 2016
    After his testimony, the parties confirmed that the witness, who testified via Skype, was undoubtedly Grigory Rodchenkov

    In 2016 Grigory Rodchenkov became WADA's main witness in the case against the Russian national Olympic team over the doping allegations; as a result, 43 Russian athletes were banned for life.

    In 2016, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Rodchenkov, accusing him of destroying doping test samples at the Moscow laboratory in 2014 after a WADA commission required they be preserved for its probe. According to Russian authorities, the destruction of the test samples has caused “damage to Russia’s international interests, significant damage to the state’s reputation and discrediting of the state’s anti-doping policy.”

    READ MORE: Kremlin Comments on WADA Informant's Part in Award-Winning Film 'Icarus'

    After Rodchenkov moved to the United States, he told the New York Times that he had contributed to the cover up of Russian doping during the Winter Olympics by switching urine samples for clean ones.

    Related:

    Rodchenkov's New Look 'Impresses' US Senators, Sets Twitter Ablaze
    Twitter’s ROFL Moment Over Rodchenkov's 'Revelations' on 1980 Olympics
    WADA Whistleblower Rodchenkov Breaks Internet With New Look
    Tags:
    doping tests, doping scandal, WADA, Grigory Rodchenkov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Haunting Chernobyl: Day of Remembrance of Nuclear Catastrophe
    Seeds of Friendship
    Seeds of Friendship
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse